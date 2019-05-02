Scapa to flow at Ardkinglas
Scapa Fest returns to Ardkinglas Estate this weekend.
The three-day event kicks off on Friday May 3 with an opening ceremony and meditation.
The brainchild of former physiotherapist Clemence Cocquet, Scapa Fest describes itself as ‘a unique concept bringing mind-body health, outdoor education and environmental action in one place’.
During the festival, which closes on the evening of Sunday May 5, more than 20 experts will lead yoga and adventure workshops as well as talks and performances inspired by the natural world, aimed at all ages and levels.
Clemence Cocquet, founder of Scapa Fest. 06_a19ScapaFest02