Sail off with a bargain at RNLI boat jumble

Ardrishaig’s North Hall was the venue for this year’s RNLI boat jumble sale.

The hall was fit to burst with everything from anchors and creels to flippers and wetsuits, in fact everything you would need to get ready for a season on the water.

The jumble was donated by people across the whole of Mid Argyll and included something for anyone who has an interest in a life on the ocean wave. And landlubbers were also catered for at the sale on Saturday April 27, with a variety of general items and a range of delicious home baking on offer.

Sophie Browne, chairperson of the Mid Argyll Branch of the RNLI thanked everyone for their donations.

The day raised £xxxx, which will go directly to the charity which saves lives at sea.

PICS:

The RNLI sale even had a deal on a creel. no_a18ArdBoatJumble_Janet05

You could even go home with (or in) a dinghy. no_a18ArdBoatJumble_Janet07

The hall was packed with people searching for nautical bargains. no_a18ArdBoatJumble_Janet08

Struan West from Tarbert sizes up a lifejacket. no_a18ArdBoatJumble_Janet09

Doing a roaring trade selling delicious home baking were Xxxxxx Xxxxxx and Xxxxx Xxxxxxx. no_a18ArdBoatJumble_Janet10