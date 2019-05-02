Lochgair garden blooms for visitors

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Spring was definitely in the air as Knock Newhouse opened its garden to visitors, courtesy of owners Mr and Mrs Hew Service.

The six-acre woodland garden in Lochgair is centred on a small waterfall, a 250-foot lochan and a lily pond, but there is so much more to explore.

A steady stream of visitors stopped by to enjoy the garden, the peacefulness of which belies its proximity to the A83 trunk road.

Blooms were abundant among a huge and colourful variety of azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias, hoheria, eucryphia many other shrubs.

Visitors had the chance to buy new plants for their own gardens and delicious home-baking and a cuppa provided refreshment while taking in the delights of the Knock Newhouse surroundings.

The garden was open to the public on Saturday and Sunday April 27 and 28 as part of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme. Look out for further open days in the middle two Sundays in May.

All funds raised will be donated to MND Scotland, Christ Church Episcopal Church in Lochgilphead and to Scotland’s Gardens Scheme charities.

PICS:

Rich rhododendron flowers greeted visitors. 06_a18OpenGarden_Knock01

The lily pond framed by delightfully blooming shrubs. 06_a18OpenGarden_Knock04

The sun dial looking across to the arbour. 06_a18OpenGarden_Knock06

Artistically unfurling ferns at Knock Newhouse garden. 06_a18OpenGarden_Knock08

Refreshments were provided at the house in the form of tea and cakes. 06_a18OpenGarden_Knock10

Welcoming garden lovers was Mr Hew Service. 06_a18OpenGarden_Knock11