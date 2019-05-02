Announcements – 3rd May 2019

DEATHS

MCLEAN – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, on April 27, 2019, Mary McIntyre Rodgers (Moira), in her 85th year, Burnbank Court, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert McLean (Bobby), much loved mum of Mhairi, mother-in-law of William and loving grandma of Liam and Kevan. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Meadows Under 5’s Crèche and Nursery.

MCVEAN – Peacefully, in Cowal Community Hospital, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Margaret (née McSporran), beloved wife of the late John and loving mother to the late Tina and Ewan. For funeral service details please contact Caladh Funeral Services on 01369 707000.

MCPHEE – Suddenly at her home, on April 24, 2019, Bessie McPhee (née Muirden), aged 78 years, of 1 Cairnbaan Cottages, Cairnbaan, by Lochgilphead, beloved wife of the late Neil McPhee, much loved mother of Douglas and May, loving granny of Neil, Stuart, Iona and Callum and a dear mother-in-law, sister, aunt and cousin to all the family. A good neighbour, dear friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to Ardfenaig Residential Home Comfort Fund.

acknowledgements

CRAWFORD – The family of the late Cammy Crawford would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, visits, flowers and cards received following their sad loss. Special thanks to doctors and nursing staff of Glenaray Ward, Collette Morgan and her team, staff of Affinity Trust, to Christine Brown and carers from Argyll Home Care and to local ambulance staff for all their care, attention and support given to Cammy and Amy, both at home and hospital, during his illness. The kindness and compassion shown to all was greatly appreciated. Our thanks to Rev Robert MacLeod for a comforting and personal service, to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for efficient and caring arrangements; to Morna and Isabella Souden for beautiful floral tributes, and to the Stag Hotel for catering. Finally, our thanks to all who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised over £600 for Macmillan Nurses.

MCIVOR – Janet and Jim would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to friends and relatives for all the support and kind expressions of sympathy received following the sad loss of their sister, Margaret. We would like to thank the Rev David Carruthers for his support and comforting, personal service, Kenny and Rhys Blair at TA Blair Funeral Directors for their compassion and professionalism, and the Argyll Hotel for the catering provided. The retiral collection raised in excess of £1,200, to be shared equally between the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown and the Multiple Sclerosis Society (Argyll), many thanks.

MCLACHLAN – Stuart and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the support and messages of sympathy following the recent sad loss of Annie. Our special thanks go to all the doctors, nurses and care team at the Lorn Medical Centre for their care and attention, to Matthew Ramsay for a comforting and personal service and to all who attended, to David McEwan for the lovely music, to the Argyll Arms Hotel for the excellent purvey, and to Kenny and staff at T A Blair for the caring and professional services and advice. The sum of £574.60 was raised for Macmillan Nurses Oban and Marie Curie.

IN MEMORIAMS

MARSHALL – In loving memory of my darling daughter, Kellyann, died May 10, 1979, aged 6 days old.

Forty years today you went away,

But in my heart you will always stay,

And once more when we meet again,

It will be forever then.

I will always love and miss you my baby daughter.

– Inserted by Mum, Southend xxx.

MITCHELL – In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather, Robert, died May 3, 2012. Also our beautiful granddaughter, daughter, sister and niece, Amelia Hope, died May 5, 2000, aged 28 days.

Today recalls the memories,

Of loved ones gone to rest,

And those who think of them today,

Are those who loved them best.

– The Mitchell families, at home and away.

STEWART – Mary Anne, sadly passed away May 1, 2017.

Resting in peace with husband ‘Grouse’.

Missed by all who knew her.

– From son, Ian xx.