87 years of Ardrishaig history – gone in a couple of hours

The tin-clad former garage building beside Ardrishaig swing bridge, a local landmark for so many decades, has been demolished.

Coatbridge-based specialist demolition firm MacWilliam started work on the Scottish Canals-owned building with a machine and a skip lorry on the morning of Monday April 29.

By lunchtime it was gone. All in one skip.

The history of the shed goes back to its construction in 1932 by Peter MacGregor of Oakbank, Ardrishaig, who ran a garage there for many years.

Ardrishaig woman Nikki Thompson has been looking into the shed’s history for the Argyllshire Advertiser and discovered it appears to have always been used as a garage.

Nikki said: ‘No-one can recall exact dates, however, various businesses worked there.

‘At some point it had hand-operated petrol pumps outside – one pump up for a gallon and one pump down for another. It was then used by the Department of Agriculture Scotland for maintaining tractors.

‘Following that it was taken over by Archie Ferguson, haulier, who lived at the back of Ardrishaig, behind Loch Fyne Terrace.

‘Ronnie Gordon took it over as the Pier Garage in the 1980s and worked there for 35 years. When he retired in 2017 his son Kris took over the business before moving to adjacent canal premises last year.’

The future for the empty site is not yet decided, but a spokesman for Scottish Canals told the Argyllshire Advertiser that it may host an art installation for a period, in a similar vein to other canal-side venues around Scotland.