Views wanted on Lochgilphead Conservation Area

The views of the public are wanted on Lochgilphead’s town centre buildings, hot on the heels of a successful bid under the Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS).

A consultation event will be held in Lochgilphead next month to ask for comments on Argyll and Bute Council’s Lochgilphead Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan and to outline proposals for a Lochgilphead CARS project.

A council spokesperson said: ‘As a council, we are required to periodically review our conservation areas. An appraisal of Lochgilphead’s conservation area has been carried out and members of the public are invited to comment on the result of this work – the draft Lochgilphead Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan.’

The event, on Wednesday May 15 from 1pm to 7pm at the Baptist Church Hall on Argyll Street, is designed to inform and seek the views of residents and other interested parties within the conservation area.

Lochgilphead’s historic town centre was recently handed a £1million boost in the shape of the CARS funding from Historic Environment Scotland (HES).

Along with the £969,700 from HES, Lochgilphead CARS is backed with £386,000 in council funding, and estimated contributions from building owners of £250,000, bringing a projected total budget of £1.6m over the five years the CARS scheme will run.