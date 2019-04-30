Relax with friends and exchange books at Kilmartin

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The monthly book swap at the parish church in Kilmartin is fast becoming the place to be on the first Wednesday of each month.

Di Roberts, a volunteer at Dunadd Book Swap, said: ‘Folk love the opportunity to get together, meet up with old friends and make new ones. There’s always a good range of books with something for everyone, though the home-baking can be a bit of a distraction.

‘The book swap is a Dunadd Community Enterprise project with people coming from across Dunadd, but also from Ardfern and Ardrishaig. It’s a really relaxed, comfortable place to be.’

The book swap meets on the first Wednesday of the month at Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford Parish Church in Kilmartin from 2pm until 4.30pm.

PIC:

The book swap is a place to meet up with old friends and make new ones. no_a17DunaddBookSwap02