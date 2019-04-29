Your pictures – week 17

Our reader’s photograph this week was taken by Achnamara man John Wright. Following our theme of feathered friends over the past few weeks, John’s image of a pheasant sauntering across the road was taken at Skipness on Saturday April 13.

Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or by direct mesage via the Argyllshire Advertiser Facebook page.

PIC:

no_a17yourpictures_johnwright02