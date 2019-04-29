Piping trio qualify for Scottish national band
Mid Argyll Pipe Band is celebrating after three young pipers passed their auditions to join the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland.
Lochgilphead High School pupils Camron MacPhail (13), Christopher (13) McCartan and 15-year-old Ruaraidh Logan undertook a two-part audition process. The first hurdle involved recording a 10 minute solo and submitting it online. Successfully negotiating that, they were invited for a live audition on March 9 at the National Piping Centre in Glasgow.
A band spokesperson congratulated the lads on their success, adding: ‘We are very proud of our young pipers – you’ll do well!’
The National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland describes itself as ‘a non-competing, cutting edge performance pipe band for 10 to 25-year-olds in Scotland’.
The boys will be involved in many special events this year and next, including the Belfast Tattoo and playing in the band’s own concert in February 2020 in the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh.