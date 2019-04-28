And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Its name, MACH1, suggests high speed and no looking back, but the truth is that Mid Argyll’s new social group can be as fast or slow-paced as people want it to be.

MACH1, or Mid Argyll Community Hub, is open to everyone. Based at the MAYDS building on Union Street in Lochgilphead, it offers a range of activities.

But if you happen not to be into activities there is no pressure. Just go along for a cuppa and a blether.

Colour – and delicious food – were the main themes as MACH1 was officially launched on Saturday April 20. The vibrant interior of the building matched perfectly the positivity of MACH1. This is a club which brings people together to make Mid Argyll a better place.

The chocolate-related attractions of Easter events elsewhere made for a slow-ish start to the launch as tables of mouth watering food awaited, prepared by the MACH1 volunteers. But soon plenty of people of all ages arrived to help celebrate the launch and see what all the fuss was about.

An afternoon appearance by Funky Chicken workshop left children delighted – and painted as tigers, butterflies and many other mysterious creatures.

MACH1 will meet on Tuesdays and Sundays between 10am and 4pm.

The new group will focus on warmth and fun, with attractions such as Tai Chi, outdoor activities, board games, sports on TV and even craft workshops.

On Tuesday, some community service providers will be available if members want to have an informal chat.

A selection of newspapers will be available, so that if you just want to come and have a cup of tea and read the paper surrounded by friends and neighbours, that’s fine with MACH1.

It’s all new, so why not go along and find out what’s on offer.

Brothers Harris, William and Innis Gallagher had a great time making their Easter ‘bunnets’ as MACH1 was launched. 06_a17MACH1_01

Foncie Strang’s delicious cupcakes brought a dash of Easter colour to the launch. 06_a17MACH1_02

Kirsty McKenna was among the hard-working volunteers helping prepare and serve the food to the hungry hordes. 06_a17MACH1_05