London challenge for Tarbert Royal Marine veteran

A Tarbert ambulance technician and former Royal Marine faces one of his toughest challenges when he takes on the London Marathon this weekend.

Benefiting from the efforts of Josh Watts will be SSAFA, a charity supporting serving and former armed services personnel and their families.

Josh, aged 28 and originally from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, served for seven years in the Royal Marines, including two tours of Afghanistan.

‘I’ve seen first hand the great work they do with friends and colleagues who have struggled on return, be it financially or with family or health problems,’ explained Josh.

Josh has been working as an ambulance technician with the Scottish Ambulance Service, working out of Tarbert station, for the past three years, and said: ‘It’s a job and a place I love.’

So for he has raised around £1,000 – but his target is double that figure.

Josh is looking for a boost to his fundraising before he takes on the 26 mile run on Sunday April 28. ‘I’m hoping the great people of Argyll can help push me towards that target,’ he said.

Josh added: ‘It’s a mixture of nerves and excitement at the moment. I can’t wait to get down to London and feel the buzz from the crowd and see some of the famous landmarks along the way.

‘I’m going to be travelling to London on Saturday morning with my mum Julie and my girlfriend Jennifer to cheer me on.

‘The last time I was in London was in 2012 where I worked as security with the Marines to ensure they ran safely and smoothly.’

Head of Corporate Fundraising and Events at SSAFA James Grant said: ‘We’re immensely grateful and proud Josh is running the London Marathon in aid of SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

As an Argyll resident and former Royal Marines Commando in the Royal Navy, Joshua knows first-hand the amazing work SSAFA does for the military community. The funds Joshua raises will go towards supporting serving personnel, veterans and their families.’

You can support Josh’s marathon fundraising efforts for SSAFA by going to his JustGiving page called ‘Joshua Watts is fundraising for SSAFA‘.