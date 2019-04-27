Kilmartin Easter is a hopping good time

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Laura Maxwell

With the sun shining and the birds chirping, Kilmartin Museum opened its garden to youngsters ready to celebrate Easter.

Kilmartin Museum teamed up with Heart of Argyll Wildlife for ‘Eggs or not’, an afternoon of Easter activities including a quiz, ring toss, an egg hunt, egg painting, ‘eggcellent eggsperiments’ and more.

All the activities had a connection to nature or had an educational slant, leaving children of all ages curious and entertained.

One prizewinning youngster guessed the number of tadpoles in the tank and got to go home with a toy beluga whale for guessing correctly.

Heart of Argyll Wildlife environmental interpretation officer Pete Creech said: ‘We had a very successful day. Around 50 people took part painting eggs, making nests, carrying out egg experiments and guessing the number of tadpoles. It was lots of fun.’

Rouben and Sofia enjoying the ring toss. 51_a17KilmartinEaster02

Roslyn painted a pretty egg. 51_a17KilmartinEaster03

Caitlin made a nest for her egg. 51_a17KilmartinEaster04

Is it magic or science? Sofia’s about to find out with Kirsty Jackson-Stark. 51_a17KilmartinEaster06

Lucy can’t squash this egg no matter how hard she tries. Why? 51_a17KilmartinEaster15

James was busy trying to count wriggling tadpoles. 51_a17KilmartinEaster17