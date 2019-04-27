Browsing bric-a-brac on Kilmartin green

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

All kinds of events for the people of Kilmartin will benefit from the proceeds of an open-air sale on the village green in gorgeous spring weather.

The sale of bric-a-brac on Sunday April 21 was organised by Kilmartin Community Initiative, a group set up to run community events throughout the year.

Shoppers could browse through everything from garden tools and plants to clothing, toys, games and household ornaments – and plenty more besides.

A proportion of the money raised will donated to the cost of maintaining the grass and flower displays on the front green.



Stephanie Wragg from Ford browses the extensive collection of clothing for sale. 06_a17KilmartinJumble01

Emily and Charlie Wragg rummage through the toy, hoping to find a wee gem. 06_a17KilmartinJumble03

Enjoying the day were, from left, Charlie Wragg, Pauline Houston, Michelle Rusden, Di Roberts, Emily Wragg, Stephanie Wragg and Lynn Laws. 06_a17KilmartinJumble04