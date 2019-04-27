Browsing bric-a-brac on Kilmartin green
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
All kinds of events for the people of Kilmartin will benefit from the proceeds of an open-air sale on the village green in gorgeous spring weather.
The sale of bric-a-brac on Sunday April 21 was organised by Kilmartin Community Initiative, a group set up to run community events throughout the year.
Shoppers could browse through everything from garden tools and plants to clothing, toys, games and household ornaments – and plenty more besides.
A proportion of the money raised will donated to the cost of maintaining the grass and flower displays on the front green.
PIC:
Stephanie Wragg from Ford browses the extensive collection of clothing for sale. 06_a17KilmartinJumble01
Emily and Charlie Wragg rummage through the toy, hoping to find a wee gem. 06_a17KilmartinJumble03
Enjoying the day were, from left, Charlie Wragg, Pauline Houston, Michelle Rusden, Di Roberts, Emily Wragg, Stephanie Wragg and Lynn Laws. 06_a17KilmartinJumble04