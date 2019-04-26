Lack of helpers last straw for Kilberry scarecrows
A shortage of volunteers scared off one of the most popular events in the Easter weekend calendar – the Kilberry Scarecrow Festival.
For many years dozens of hugely imaginative scarecrows lined the B8024 Kilberry road over Easter, but the 2019 event did not happen.
Former chairman of Ormsary hall committee Mary Semple, who stood down last November, explained there had been a shortage of volunteers to take on the running of the event.
She said: ‘It’s a shame as it was a great event for the public, but a lot of work for very few organisers.’
She added: ‘Hopefully another community will take on the idea.’
PIC:
A typically imaginative entry from the 2016 scarecrow festival. 06_a14scarecrow08