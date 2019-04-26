Firefighters douse Stronachullin hill blaze

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Firefighters have been praised after tackling a Mid Argyll hill fire which broke out on Thursday April 18.

As night fell, the blaze on the hills near Stronachullin between Ardrishaig and Tarbert, were visible for miles around Loch Fyne.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: ‘The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.54pm on Thursday April 18 to reports of grass on fire near Tarbert.’

Four fire engines were sent to the location, where firefighters tackled the fire across two kilometres of hillside.

Work continued through the night and the SFRS said on Friday morning: ‘Crews have extinguished some of the fire and are still working to put out the rest.’

By late morning appliances were leaving the scene, though there were later reports of sporadic outbreaks which were controlled or burnt out.

SFRS confirmed there were no casualties and no damage to buildings or property.

A team from Ormsary Estate also attended, helping to extinguish the fire at first light on Friday.

Landowner James Lithgow explained care was taken to protect the Allt Dearg and Srondoire wind farms, situated not far from the scene of the fire.

He told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘The fire had progressed over the hill and was on the Srondoire Hill above the fish farm. There was little risk to the wind turbines, but we did not want to take any chances.’

Firefighters had praise heaped upon them on social media as news broke of the fire.

One Tarbert woman posted: ‘Well done. We are lucky to have such a dedicated crew.’

‘Having driven through it last night – well done. Good job! Glad all safe,’ commented another Tarbert resident.

Another posted simply: ‘Not all heroes wear capes.’

As the flames above Loch Fyne were being doused, news came of another hill blaze on nearby Bute.

The dry spell continued into this week and SFRS advised: ‘Our crews have worked tirelessly to tackle a large number of significant wildfires across Scotland this Easter weekend.

‘There remains an extreme risk of wildfire across the country in the coming days, with temperatures remaining high and moisture levels low.

‘We encourage everyone who is enjoying the countryside to exercise caution and be aware of how easily fires can start and spread.’

PICS:

The crew from Ormsary Estate help tackle the blaze on Friday morning. no_a17litsterhillfire04

Alasdair MacLeod took this photograph from Castleton at 9.30pm on Thursday. no_a17hillfire01

Firefighters battled the blaze on the hill overnight. 51_a17hillfire01