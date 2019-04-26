Enjoy beautiful Lochgair garden

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Knock Newhouse at Lochgair will open its garden to visitors, courtesy of owners Mr and Mrs Hew Service.

The six-acre woodland garden is centred on a small waterfall, a 250-foot lochan and lily pond. Since the 1960s, there has been constant planting including major plantings in 1989 and the 90s.

Storms in 2011/12 caused significant damage to trees and bushes but created space for additional azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias, hoheria, eucryphia and other flowering shrubs.

The garden will be open on Saturday and Sunday April 27 and 28 and for the middle two Sundays in May as part of Scotland’s Gardens Scheme.

The gates will open at 1.30pm and close at 5pm, admission is £4 and children are admitted free of charge.

All funds raised will be donated to MND Scotland, Christ Church Episcopal Church in Lochgilphead and to Scotland’s Gardens Scheme charities.