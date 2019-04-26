Eggs hunted down for Easter in Blarbuie woodland

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Blarbuie community woodland in Lochgilphead was filled with the sights and sounds of spring.

Verdant buds were poised to burst forth, while birdsong echoed melodically through the trees – mingled with the excited shouts of children hunting for Easter eggs.

Parents, grandparents and older siblings came along with the kids as they searched for special egg tokens carefully hidden in the woods in lovely sunshine on Saturday April 21.

No fewer than 150 creme eggs were supplied by the Riverside filling station, Co-op and Tesco in Lochgilphead and handed out within an hour to the lucky hunters. Not only that but there were four special tokens hidden away, where the person finding them could win a golden egg.

Aside from the egg-hunting fun, Blarbuie Community Enterprise ran a competition to name the green man – an effigy carved from stone and donated by local artist Bob Carr. The man will be placed at the woodland’s labyrinth to look after it, but he remains nameless.

Plenty of imaginative suggestions were made by the young visitors, and all will be revealed once the names are collated by the organisers.