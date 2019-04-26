Crumbling Crarae sea wall to be repaired ‘in summer’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Colin Cameron

Drivers can expect traffic lights to remain at Crarae until the summer while engineers work out how to prevent a section of the A83 landing in Loch Fyne.

The temporary lights were installed in March, just south west of Quarry View Coffee Shop, to push traffic on to the Inveraray-bound carriageway, away from an area of subsided tarmac.

A spokesperson for trunk road management company BEAR Scotland explained: ‘Temporary traffic lights were installed for safety reasons last month on a short stretch of the A83 at Crarae after our weekly safety inspections noted signs of subsidence on the carriageway above a retaining wall.

‘Our engineers quickly established the cause of the deterioration and a repair is being designed to address issues with the wall, which supports the trunk road.

‘The next stage is to carry out a specialist ground penetrating radar survey which will allow us to fully establish the extent of the deterioration. Once this is complete our design will be finalised allowing our teams to begin construction on site.

‘Teams expect to complete the repairs in the summer.’

The traffic lights themselves have been a source of frustration, after several reports they had been sitting at red on both sides at times, and stuck on red at one side on other occasions.

‘The temporary traffic lights are in place for safety on the A83 and our teams have checked the signals and reported no issues,’ continued the BEAR Scotland spokesperson.

‘Sometimes the lights can be thrown ‘out of sync’ when motorists ignore the red light and refuse to stop and as the lights are fitted with motion sensors to detect vehicle movements they will automatically switch to a default ‘red-red’ function for safety to ensure traffic won’t meet any oncoming road users in the work zone. The lights return to normal after a full cycle.

‘We remind road users to follow any temporary traffic signs or signals that are in place for their safety. Our teams will continue to monitor the lights and do all they can to minimise disruption.’

PICS:

Traffic passes on the opposite side of the A83 from the area where the sea wall is undermined. 06_a17Easter_Blarbuie06

The lights will remain until work is completed in the summer, says BEAR Scotland06_a17Easter_Blarbuie08