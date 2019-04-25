Skiffs and laughs in store on Loch Fyne

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

A fun day on and off the water is guaranteed as the first-ever Inveraray Skiff Day is held early next month.

Plans are afoot to establish an Inveraray coastal rowing club, and the Skiff Day will showcase just what such a club can offer.

Three boats, known as skiffs, from visiting clubs will be at the Argyll Caravan Park slipway on Saturday May 4 to let people have a go on board.

Bringing along their skiffs will be Glasgow Coastal Rowing Club, Largs-based Firth of Clyde Coastal Rowing Club and Royal West Of Scotland Amateur Boat Club from Greenock.

As well as having the opportunity to have a go on a skiff – safely and under the guidance of experienced people – there will be a barbecue on the shore courtesy of David and Cindy at Skipper’s Bistro.

Inveraray’s skiff project is the brainchild of retired surgeon Martyn Webster, who has a vision to build a skiff and help foster community spirit in Inveraray.

With the help of Argyll Caravan Park assistant manager Al Rodden, Martyn is looking for recruits to help build an Inveraray skiff and crew the boat in friendly races.

The plan is to cover the building costs of the 23-foot-long skiff by selling shares at £75 each, a process which is well under way. There will be the chance at the Skiff Day to buy your share in the boat project and also to offer your carpentry or rowing skills.

A site close to the slipway has been offered at Argyll Caravan Park for a shed to build and store the boat, courtesy of Argyll Estates.

Once built, the boat, with a crew of four plus a cox, might be raced against rowers from other communities.

And that takes us nicely to the final – and arguably most exciting – part of the Skiff Day on May 4. A special race will be held, with each of the visiting Clyde clubs competing for the honours in a contest between Inveraray and Argyll Caravan Park.

Al Rodden said: ‘Everyone is welcome to come along. It should be a great day, and thanks to Argyll Estates for the use of the slip.’

Skiff Day at Argyll Caravan Park slipway will be held on May 4 from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

PIC:

Al Rodden looks forward to welcoming people to the first Inveraray Skiff Day. 06_a17SkiffDay03

Martyn Webster and Al Rodden with the skiff design. 06_a04InvCoastalRowing0