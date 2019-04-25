Announcements – 26th April 2019
BIRTHS
MCALINDEN – To Paul and Lindsay (née Glendinning), the gift of a beautiful daughter, Freya Elise, on April 7, 2019. A wee sister for Finlay.
DEATHS
MCLACHLAN – Peacefully, at the home of her son, Creag Bhan, Oban, on April 17, 2019, Annie Campbell Watson, in her 89th year, 62 Limecraigs Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late William McLachlan, devoted mum of Stuart and the late Wilma, cherished grandma to Rebecca, much loved sister of Flora, Renee and the late Malcolm and a special mum-in-law to Christine and Robert.
MCLEAN – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on April 18, 2019, Neil McLean, in his 86th year, 69 Craigdhu Mansions, Campbeltown, dearly beloved son of the late Neil and Janet McLean, much loved brother of Rene, beloved uncle of Joan and Tracey and a loving great uncle. Funeral Private.
IN MEMORIAMS
MACINTYRE – Billy our wonderful son passed away April 27, 2017.
Always made us so proud of everything you did.
Love you now and forever.
– Mum and Dad and family.
WILLIAMSON – In memory of a much loved mum, grandmother and great grandmother, Christina Alice (Allie), who died April 27, 2010.
Missed every day.
– Sylvia, Simon, Malcolm, Ross, Aimée and Lynne.