Margaret bows out after 24 musical years

It was a night of mixed emotions for Margaret Young as the latest Dalriada Accordion and Fiddle Club session was held in Lochgilphead.

After 24 years of loyal service to the club as treasurer and booker-in-chief for the bands, the meeting on Tuesday April 16 at the Argyll Inn was her last as a committee member.

‘It’s a bit of a shame because we’re not sure who will take my place, but I have been doing it for 24 years, so I’ve decided to take a step back,’ said Margaret, from Lochgilphead.

She added: ‘But I’ll be back to listen to the music as an audience member.’

Club chairman Bruce Robertson thanked Margaret for her hard work over the years, adding: ‘We need volunteers to come on to our committee if the club is to thrive. Just come along to our evenings and you will be made very welcome.’

Tuesday’s line-up included Ardrishaig’s Johnny Fisher, Alec MacKinnon from Carradale and Myles Clark on the box along with Stephen Hunter on bass guitar.

The headliners in a highly enjoyable evening of music were the multi-talented Nicky McMichan from Moffat and Robin Waitt from Canonbie, near Langholm, on accordion.