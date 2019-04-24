Boats back in Loch Fyne

The boats are back in the water at Ardrishaig.

In a sure sign – along with the swallow’s arrival and the cuckoo’s call – that spring is here, boats kept ashore for the winter in Ardrishaig were gently hoisted back into the water on Saturday April 20.

