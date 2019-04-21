Lochgilphead front green plans looking ‘positive’

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Lochgilphead is on the up.

Last week’s announcement of CARS funding worth around £1 million to revive the town centre was quickly followed by the latest version of plans to upgrade the front green.

The Argyll and Bute Council-led project is part of the local authority’s £3 million Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, and the Lochgilphead part of the project took another step towards becoming reality on Saturday April 13 with a second public consultation on the design team’s ideas.

Using £1.4 million from the fund the front green/Colchester Square project aims to give people passing through Lochgilphead a reason to stop.

Taking on board suggestions from the public at an earlier consultation in March, the latest drawings include a play park with water play features; a public space extending from Colchester Square with shelter structures for events or seating; and a space allocated further west to appreciate wildlife.

Significant features will be an elevated seating edge, set five metres from the existing seawall, and underground drainage works to alleviate problems with flooding.

The final design will be decided this summer – before which there will be a final chance to have your say.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Once this consultation has finished on Tuesday April 23, work will begin on a detailed design proposal. A further consultation is expected to be held this summer on the detailed design proposal.’

Lochgilphead Community Council chair Andy Buntin said: ‘All in all everyone seems to be positive about the plan.’

A survey to have your say on the details of the plans can be found at argyll-bute.gov.uk/frontgreen and is open until Tuesday April 23.