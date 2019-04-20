Clouds and crowds for Lochgilphead green opening

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

After weeks of dry conditions, that familiar Argyll feeling of damp weather returned just in time for the season opening of Lochgilphead Bowling Club.

In front of a hardy group of 25 bowlers and supporters, Chris Martin, wife of club president Bob Martin, expertly threw the opening bowl of the season.

In a match shortened in view of the dreich overhead conditions, a president’s team then took on a an outfit headed up by vice president Roddy MacDonald – and the 2019 season was up and running.

A handful of new members turned out for the season opener on the evening of Tuesday April 16, something very much welcomed by Bob Martin. ‘It’s good to see new folk coming along,’ he said. ‘We need new and younger members and everyone is welcome.’

He added: ‘We wish our bowlers a successful and enjoyable season to come.’

Lochgilphead members gather to witness the ceremonial opening of the green for 2019, with Chris Martin ready to do the honours. 06_a16LochgilpheadBowls01