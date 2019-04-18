Seafood Festival is catch of the day for Clyde Fishermen’s Association

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Tarbert Seafood Festival is celebrating a much-needed cash injection, having netted £2,000 from the Clyde Fishermen’s Association’s Tarbert branch.

The festival was left counting the cost when it missed out on vital Argyll and Bute Council event funding earlier this year. However, since then various organisations have pledged money to ensure the event goes ahead as expected.

The festival is a firm favourite among locals and tourists, with two days dedicated to great seafood, entertainment and family fun.

Chairman of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association Kenny MacNab presented the cheque to Tarbert Seafood Festival committee member Margaret MacNeill saying: ‘We were very disappointed to hear Tarbert Seafood Festival had failed to attract council funding this year. As a fishing community this is an event very close to our heart and we are delighted to help give organisers a boost to their fundraising efforts.’

Margaret MacNeill thanked Kenny and said: ‘On behalf of the Seafood Festival committee, I’d like to thank Kenny and Clyde Fishermen’s Association’s Tarbert branch for this very generous donation. Preparations are under way to ensure this year’s festival is the best one yet and we’re counting down the weeks until July 6 and 7 when we welcome festival goers back to Tarbert.’