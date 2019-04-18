Missing man with Campbeltown connections found safe
A man with Campbeltown connections who was reported missing this morning has been found safe and well, police confirmed.
Mark Davey, who is the news editor of the Campbeltown Courier, was last seen around 6am on the morning of Thursday April 18 in Ivanhoe Road, Peebles.
Scottish Borders Police confirmed that the 57-year-old was traced safe in the Selkirk area on Thursday afternoon.
Officers wished to thank those members of the public who assisted and shared an earlier appeal for information.