Man with Campbeltown connections reported missing

Police have issued a missing person appeal for a man with Campbeltown connections.

Mark Davey was reported missing from Peebles earlier this morning by the Scottish Borders Police.

The 57-year-old was last seen about 6am on Thursday April 18 in Ivanhoe Road, Peebles.

Inspector Jim Morrison said: ‘Mark has been missing for a number of hours now, which is completely out of character for him and his family are understandably worried.

‘We have a number of police resources out looking for Mark and I am now looking for the assistance from the public.’

Mark is described as being 6ft 4ins tall with a large build, dark short hair and wearing a red sweater. He is believed to be driving a gold Citroen Picasso with registration number AM53DHX.

Anyone who believes they have seen Mark, or has any information, contact 101 quoting incident number 0437 of April 18.