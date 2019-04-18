Hill fire rages on hills above Loch Fyne
Firefighters were tackling a blaze in the hills between Ardrishaig and Tarbert as night fell on Thursday April 18.
Flames from the blaze lit up the night sky and were visible for miles around the shores of Loch Fyne.
Shortly before 11pm that evening a spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 7.54pm on Thursday, April 18 to reports of grass on fire near Tarbert.
‘Operations control mobilised four fire engines near Mealdarroch where firefighters are currently tackling the fire across two kilometres of hillside.
‘Crews remain on scene.’