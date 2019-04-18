Grace does the Ardrishaig honours
The new bowling season opened on a fresh but sunny day in Ardrishaig.
The honour of throwing the opening bowl of the 2019 season at Ardrishaig Bowling and Tennis Club went to Grace Heafey, wife of club president Michael Heafey.
Opening day on Saturday April 13 was well attended, with around 24 people coming along. After the formalities were over, it was down to business with a match between the president’s and vice president’s teams. The victors were the president’s team, after which members retired to clubhouse for much-needed refreshments.