Divers dig deep to clean Arrochar shoreline
A diving club from Glasgow is to clean up the head of Loch Long later this month.
Eastwood Divers has had enough of litter. In a Facebook post the club said: ‘This last weekend at twin piers (Loch Long) we scooped up a whole bag of the stuff from where divers park, while our divers pulled a few empty cans from the sea.’
The club plans to carry out a beach clean on Sunday April 28, starting at 9am.
The post continued: ‘We’re sick of litter on our streets, in our oceans, in our lay-bys, in our woodlands. Basically, wherever there are humans we seem to leave our detritus.
‘Here at Eastwood Divers we’re fighting back. We want people to have a positive view of our diving community so we’re going to clean up the head of the loch.
‘It would be cool if you could join us, whether or not you’re a diver.’