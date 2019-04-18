British Red Cross celebrates Lochgilphead volunteers

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

An 89-year-old woman with 65 years’ service was among British Red Cross Shop volunteers honoured at a lunch in Lochgilphead.

Staff and friends gathered in Lochgilphead Community Centre to thank the volunteers of the Lochnell Street charity shop for all their hard work over the years.

This hard-working group kept the British Red Cross shop open for a year without any manager or any pay, showing their dedication to their community and charity.

Volunteers Mary McLauchlan, Jenny Campbell, Vicky Lyon, Agnes Glencross, Norma Weir, Ann Wilson, Susan Campbell and Dunena Stewart were rewarded for their efforts with a personalised gift, a certificate and a badge showing how many years they had served, with 89-year-old Jenny having reached an astounding 65 years.

Jenny was also featured on the cake, with a photograph of her in a ‘starchy’ uniform during the war printed on the side.

Shop manager Meg Jamieson said: ‘It was a wonderful day. I got a thank you card from the girls today and everyone had a good time.’

The British Red Cross shop is always looking for more volunteers. Anyone interested in helping should pop in to the shop on Lochnell Street in Lochgilphead.