Mid Argyll’s Anne Currie has released her WWI biography, Willie: Six Brothers for King and Country.

After research while living at Minard, Anne, with her older sister May, researched her father’s family.

Her husband Jim Currie said: ‘Anne’s father, William (Willie) Mitchell, was a quiet man who wasn’t given to elaborate stories about his past. He seldom mentioned the part he played in the Great War.

‘However, when Anne was a wee girl, he would sometimes tell her little anecdotal stories. Anne had tucked these at the back of her mind. But when she read the result of May’s research, all these stories flooded back and began to make her curious. Even more so when she learned that instead of having five uncles who served in the British Army, she had six – an uncle never mentioned by her father.’

When living at Lochgair, Anne received a phone call from another relative she did not know she had. This was a police photographer named David Ritchie who worked in London and who, while working at his second interest, the history of WWI, had discovered the story of the missing uncle

and brother of her father.

In August 1914, Anne’s father and his brothers answered Lord Kitchener’s call for a New Army. Her father’s first regiment was the Royal Scots Greys and the Edinburgh city lad had to learn to ride a horse.

The story starts at the Battle of Ypres where Anne’s father was badly wounded during an enemy attack. From there, it takes the reader back to the UK for convalescence and where strong bonds between lifelong friends were created.

Eventually the war ends and Willie, like the millions of returning soldiers, has to take up where he left off. However, he was not quite finished with the battlefields. The remainder of the story is the part normally left out by authors: it follows Willie throughout the rest of his life. Finding work, meeting old war buddies and more.

Jim added: ‘She began to make little pencil notes of the old stories told to her by her father and her mother concerning how they met and married. The result is her first book: Willie: Six Brothers For King and Country.’

Having caught the writing bug, Anne has just finished a companion book about her mother’s family entitled The Other Munros which is on its way to being published.

Willie: Six Brothers for King and Country is available from Amazon Books, Barnes and Noble and all Waterstones Bookshops.