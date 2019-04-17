Gaia’s two hundred mile bike ride – and back in time for school

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

By Colin Cameron

A father and daughter team passed through Mid Argyll while tackling the 237-mile-long Caledonia Way for charity.

Stretching all the way from Campbeltown to Inverness, The Caledonia Way is National Route 78 of the National Cycle Network.

It was the idea of 11-year-old Gaia Prince to take on the challenge in aid of the Alzheimer Scotland charity. For a little company she decided to take along her dad Daniel, along with Cally the teddy bear as a mascot.

The Caledonia Way begins in Campbeltown and follows the Kintyre peninsula before passing through Mid Argyll on its way to Oban and Fort William, then onward to Loch Ness before journey’s end in the city of Inverness.

The intrepid pair, from Leith, started their journey in a breezy Campbeltown on Saturday April 13 and hope to reach Inverness before Gaia has to return to school for the new term on Monday April 22.

‘I decided to raise money for Alzheimer Scotland because my granddad had dementia before he passed away,’ explained Gaia.

Alzheimer Scotland offers care, information and support to people with dementia and carers.

This, however, is not Gaia’s first expedition for charity. In 2018 she tackled the Hebridean Way – all 185 miles of it – in aid of Calum’s Cabin. Her efforts raised £1300 for the Bute-based charity.

Speaking in Lochgilphead on Wednesday April 17, Daniel said: ‘Our target for our current Alzheimer Scotland cycle is £1,000, and we have almost £700 already. Gaia would love to receive online donations while we cycle the Caledonia Way.’

He added: ‘We hope to be in Oban on Thursday and hopefully we will reach Inverness before Gaia has to go back to school.’

You can support their efforts by visiting Gaia’s JustGiving site.

To find the page, go to the Just Giving home page and search for Gaia Prince.

PIC:

Gaia, Cally and dad Daniel enjoyed a visit to Lochgilphead during their marathon bike ride. 06_a16CharityCycle01