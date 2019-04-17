Autistic people wanted for Crinan trip

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A group offering autistic people the chance to get out on the water and enjoy boating is looking for crew members to help negotiate the Crinan Canal.

Autism on the Water, led by former Oban resident Murray MacDonald will be passing through the canal from Ardrishaig Basin to Crinan Basin on Thursday May 30 as the boat heads to compete in the Oban Sailing Club town regatta.

Murray said: ‘We are looking for people with autism of all ages in the Argyll and Bute Council area to help us operating the locks, throw and catch ropes and just to join in a fun day out on this picturesque canal. You do not need any experience and there is no charge for this day out.

‘We want this to be a special day out for everyone who is autistic and it’s the chance for a proper beginners’ experience into boating.’

Timings for the day are still to be confirmed, but if you are interested, email Murray at murraymacdo@googlemail.com and you will be sent a basic form to complete.