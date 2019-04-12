Have a say on Lochgilphead front green

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The public is being invited to have another say on improvements to Lochgilphead front green and Colchester Square.

Before plans are finalised, Argyll and Bute Council wants to hear any more ideas at an event on Saturday April 13 where it will lay out initial design proposals.

A previous consultation for a chat and a cuppa was held on March 9 for people to go and see the developing designs and help shape them.

The £1.4 million scheme is one part of a wider jigsaw of gradual improvements from Lochgilphead to Ardrishaig. Just about visible across Loch Gilp is the Scottish Canals-led Egg Shed project to create a new heritage and interpretation centre in Ardrishaig, due to open this summer.

And the council is bidding for funding worth more than £1 million through Historic Environment Scotland’s CARS scheme to refurbish some of Lochgilphead’s town centre buildings.

Add to that planned improvements to public halls and the KGV pitch in Ardrishaig; planned upgrades at Mid Argyll Community Pool; a major project by Mid Argyll Youth Development Services and more, it is clear things are happening in Mid Argyll.

The next drop-in event between 11am and 4pm will be at the corner of Colchester Square and Poltalloch Street where people can meet council staff and members of the design team to ask questions and give views.