Announcements – 12th April 2019

DEATHS

ROBERTSON – On April 5, 2019, peacefully, at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Iain Allan Robertson, of Al Daar, Pier Road, Tarbert, in his 88th year, beloved husband of Betty Robertson, née Gardner, and a well respected and dear friend of many. Funeral service was held at Cardross Crematorium, on April 10, 2019.

ROLLAND – Elaine Margaret (Orr). Peacefully, at The Byre, on March 21, 2019, Elaine, aged 87 years, of Pollokshields and Carsaig, beloved wife of the late Alastair, adored mother of Douglas, Jennifer and Stuart, dear mother-in-law of Kirsty and Nicole, cherished gran to Andrew, Ralph, Scott, the late Lucy, Angus, Oliver, Isla, Emily, Cara, Genevieve and Ossian. A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the House for an Art Lover at 11.30am, to which family and friends are cordially invited.

ROSS – Peacefully, on April 6, 2019, after a long illness, and with great courage and dignity, Anne Ross (née McSporran, formerly of the Moy, Campbeltown), in her 83rd year, dearly beloved wife of the late Jack Ross, Lesmahagow, Lanarkshire, beloved mother of John, Fiona and the late Lindsey Anne McLachlan and a loving grandmother to Nancy, Chris and Johnny. A funeral service and cremation will take place in Alford, Lincolnshire, near the home of her daughter. A memorial service and interment will take place in Campbeltown later in 2019.

SUGARMAN – Peacefully, at the Respiratory Ward 7B, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on April 7, 2019, Leonard Sugarman (Len), in his 89th year, 15 Bayview, Machrihanish, dearly beloved husband of the late Elizabeth MacMaster, devoted father of Gail, Yvonne and the late Leonora and a loving granda of Evan, Kieran, Charlotte and Tia. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please.

acknowledgements

MCARTHUR – Lily and Billy would like to sincerely thank family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy and support received following the sad passing, on March 19, 2019, of William (Bill), a dearly loved husband and devoted dad. Many thanks are due to the family doctors, Glasgow Royal Infirmary Oncology Department, Vale of Leven Haematology Department, Mid Argyll Community Healthcare team, Carr Gomm overnight team and A&B Homecare teams for the care and help Bill received over the years. Our special thanks to the Rev Mary Henderson of Redding and Westquarter Church of Scotland for a comforting and uplifting service, and William Scott Funeral Directors for their care and compassion throughout the funeral arrangements. Thanks also to Inchyra Grange Hotel for providing the welcome hospitality, appreciated by all.

MCMILLAN – The family of the late Mary (Moira) would like to thank all who attended the funeral service. Thanks also to the Rev Anne McIvor for an uplifting service, to David McEwan for the music, to Kenny and Rhys Blair for their sensitive and professional services, and to the Ardshiel Hotel for the hospitality after the funeral. Special thanks to the Argyll and Bute carers and to the community nurses.

MCMURCHY – Bruce Bannatyne. Marion and family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, by way of flowers, cards, letters and calls following the sad loss of Bruce. A special thanks to Reverend Stephen Fulcher for a very fitting and moving service and John McGeachy for his piping. Thank you to Kenny and Rhys Blair and the staff of T A Blair for dignified funeral arrangements; to the Argyll Arms Hotel staff for excellent refreshments. Thanks especially to all who attended the Highland Parish Church and generously donated the sum of £740.75, to be divided between the British Heart Foundation and Alzheimer Scotland. Finally, thank you to the staff at the Kintyre and Erskine care homes for the comfort and compassion shown to Bruce, and to the medical teams at the Campbeltown, Queen Elizabeth, Golden Jubilee and Royal Alexandra hospitals who looked after and nursed him in the past few years.

IN MEMORIAMS

BENNETT – In loving memory of my dear husband, Roy, died April 14, 2018.

One sad and lonely year we have been apart,

I loved you in life and I love you in death.

But I believe with all my heart,

That some day we will be together again and never again be apart.

I love and miss you.

– Your loving wife, Susie xxx.

BENNETT – “It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember”… Never a truer word said for the legend (Mucker) Roy.

– Nena, Darren, Ewan and family, home and away.

MACLULLICH – In loving memory of Duncan, dear husband, father and brother, who died on April 11, 2013.

Loved and remembered always.

– Annette, Alasdair and Ishobel.

MCSPORRAN – In loving memory of Alastair, who died on April 17, 2012.

Those we love don’t go away

But walk beside us every day

Unseen, unheard, but always near

Still loved and missed and very dear.

– Ann, Hilda, and all the family.

WEIR – In loving memory of Alex, who died on April 11, 2013.

We MISS you in so many ways,

We MISS the things you used to say,

And when old times we do recall,

It’s then we MISS you most of all.

Rest in peace.

– Tina, Bell, Allan and families.