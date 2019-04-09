Cairnbaan crash
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Already a subscriber? Login here
A driver was uninjured after spinning off the A816 90 degree bend at the Cairnbaan turn.
The incident which ended with the car lying in a ditch below the road’s surface was reported to Lochgilphead police at 10.15pm last Saturday.
The police did not charge the driver with any road traffic offences.
The car in the ditch at Cairnbaan on Monday morning. 25_c14carwreck01_Cairnbaan