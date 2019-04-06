Narrow defeat for Star in relegation battle

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

SAFL Premier One

Lochgilphead Red Star 2-3 Easthall Star

A late onslaught on the visiting defence came to nothing as Red Star fell to defeat against old rivals Easthall at the joint campus.

The home side got off to a poor start and found themselves a goal down when slack play allowed the tricky Easthall forward in on goal and he gave Kalache no chance placing the ball into the bottom corner.

Star had to survive another couple of scares before working their way into the match and equalising after half an hour. Ben Forbes picked up the ball before driving into space and releasing Colin Weir down the left channel. Weir found Martin Bonar with a cutback and Bonar did well to remain composed before finding the net with a good finish under the keeper to keep up his good goal scoring run.

Easthall edged back in front on the stroke of half time when a ball into the box wasn’t cleared and fell kindly to their full back whose shot beat Kalache from the edge of the area and the visitors went in 1-2 up at the break.

Into the second half and Easthall continued in the ascendency for the opening ten minutes and added to their lead after another ball over the top caused confusion in the Star back line. The Easthall striker finished well for his second of the afternoon and the game looked over at 1-3.

To their credit, Star battled back and forced a succession of corners and Coll McCallum headed home from a Colin Weir delivery to pull the home side back into the contest and set up a frantic last 15 minutes.

Star pressed right up until the final whistle and had the chance to equalise when player/manager Luke Naisby flicked the ball into the path of Aaron Moore. But the Star captain’s effort was well blocked by the goalkeeper and Easthall held out for a hard-fought victory.

Red Star face fellow league strugglers FC Argyle in their penultimate league match on Saturday April 6 where three points are essential if Red Star are to avoid relegation to Premier Two.

The game is at the Ropework and kicks off at 2pm.