Celebrity grand slam for Argyll stovies

Under the Food From Argyll banner, local producers are regulars at big rugby occasions at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

Big crowds are the norm and well-known faces do occasionally swing by for sustenance.

But even seasoned stallholders Alison and Ruaraidh of the Real MacKay Stovie Company were ever-so-slightly starstruck last Saturday when Scotland national rugby head coach Gregor Townsend dropped in for a plate of their famous stovies.

Gregor was there to take in the European Champions Cup quarter final match between Edinburgh and Munster.

‘He stayed for a while for a blether. He’s a helluva nice guy,’ said Alison, from Inveraray.

‘Ruaraidh was asking him what on earth he said to the Scotland team at half-time when they played England and he was good craic.’

So much blethering was going on that a lady in the queue behind ‘Toonie’ had to wait patiently for her helping of stovies – none other than Scots songstress Barbara Dickson.

Look out for the Real MacKay Stovie Company at summer events around Argyll, including Fyne Fest, Oban Live and Tiree Music Festival.