Celebrity grand slam for Argyll stovies

Want to read more?

We value our content, so access to our full site is  only available on subscription.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Under the Food From Argyll banner, local producers are regulars at big rugby occasions at Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh.

Big crowds are the norm and well-known faces do occasionally swing by for sustenance.

But even seasoned stallholders Alison and Ruaraidh of the Real MacKay Stovie Company were ever-so-slightly starstruck last Saturday when Scotland national rugby head coach Gregor Townsend dropped in for a plate of their famous stovies.

Gregor was there to take in the European Champions Cup quarter final match between Edinburgh and Munster.

‘He stayed for a while for a blether. He’s a helluva nice guy,’ said Alison, from Inveraray.

‘Ruaraidh was asking him what on earth he said to the Scotland team at half-time when they played England and he was good craic.’

So much blethering was going on that a lady in the queue behind ‘Toonie’ had to wait patiently for her helping of stovies – none other than Scots songstress Barbara Dickson.

Look out for the Real MacKay Stovie Company at summer events around Argyll, including Fyne Fest, Oban Live and Tiree Music Festival.