MS Centre welcomes spring in style
Encouraged by beautiful spring sunshine, crowds of people flocked to the MS Centre spring fayre.
Delicious home-made cakes and copious amounts of tea awaited in the Lochgilphead therapy centre during this fundraising event.
Fundraising stalls enjoyed brisk trade beside the ever-popular tombola, while the kids were amused by plenty of fun games and craft activities.
The event, held on Saturday March 30, raised £650 for the centre’s activities.
MS Centre manager Karen McCurry said: ‘Thanks so much to everyone who supported the spring fayre in many various ways, including donations of beautiful baking, bottles, raffles prizes and your precious time to volunteer.
‘Thanks also to all who made it all worthwhile by coming out to attend the event. Hope you all enjoyed the afternoon.’