Student receives ACHA apprentice award
A modern apprentice with Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) is celebrating after receiving a recognised industry qualification.
Rachael MacIndeor, from Ardrishaig, has attained the Chartered Institute of Housing’s Level 3 in Housing Practice which provides students with a broad knowledge and understanding of delivering housing services.
Rachael said: ‘I have really enjoyed working towards this qualification, especially communicating with a people via the online forum. I have learnt a lot during my placement and look forward to completing my apprenticeship later this year.’
Since starting with ACHA in October 2016, Rachael has worked in the Mid Argyll and Kintyre offices and obtained a Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents certificate after passing a course on routine playground inspections.
Yvonne Angus, ACHA’s regional manager, said: ‘We welcome the opportunity to give young people the chance to obtain a recognised qualification as well as providing valuable work experience in preparation for their future careers. Congratulations to Rachael for her achievements so far.’