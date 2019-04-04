Announcements – 5th April 2019

BIRTH

GALLAGHER –

THOMPSON – Catherine and Joe are delighted to announce the birth of their son, Finlay (Finn) Joseph Thompson, on March 22, 2019.

DEATHS

MCGREGOR – Peacefully, with her family by her side, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on March 27, 2019, Elspeth McGregor, née Richardson, in her 73rd year, of 9 Brodie Crescent, Lochgilphead, beloved wife of Stewart McGregor, much loved mum of Allan, Eileen and Fiona, and very proud granny of Kaine, Kirk, Kyle, Calvin and Connor. A dear aunt and cousin to all the family, and a good neighbour and very dear friend to many. Funeral service was held at Lochgilphead Baptist Church, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

MCMILLAN – Peacefully at home, 115 Sound of Kintyre, Campbeltown, with her daughter by her side, on March 29, 2019, Mary McCallum McMillan, née Tyson, in her 94th year, dearly beloved wife of the late James McMillan, beloved mother of Mairi, Sheila and the late Jim, loving grandmother of Cara, Julie, Daniel and Kevin and great grandmother of Finlay, Oliver, Callum, Emily, Owen and Zoey.

acknowledgements

ROBERTSON – Davie and family would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and kindness following the loss of Mhairi. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Acute Ward who provided exceptional care and compassion, to the Rev Philip Wallace for his sensitive service, to David McEwan for his beautiful organ music and to family and friends who paid their respect at the church. Thanks also to Kenny and Rhys Blair for their supportive and professional services and to the Argyll Arms Hotel for providing hospitality after the funeral. A retiral collection raised £2,880 for the Acute Ward, Campbeltown Hospital.

IN MEMORIAMS

GLEN – Patricia.

Precious is the time we share,

And the memories of loved ones dear,

We take them with us and pass them on,

They last forever and are never gone,

So make them great ones while you have time,

Because time won’t wait for yours or mine.

– Alistair, Catherine Ann, Alistair and Alan.

LIDDELL – In loving memory of our dear mum, Elizabeth, died April 2, 1990.

Let the winds of love blow softly,

And whisper for you to hear,

We love and miss you sadly,

As it dawns another year.

Loved and remembered every day,

Missed more than words can say.

– Evelyn and Hamish, Elaine, Robert, Grant and Stephanie.

MACKAY – Linda, gone from our home, not from our hearts.

– Love, Willie and all the family xxx.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of our dear parents, Bella, who died April 5, 1983, and Peter, who died April 30, 1988.

To all of you who still have parents,

Cherish them with care,

Because you never miss their value, Till you see their vacant chairs.

Simply the best.

– Angus and Margaret.

MCLEAN – Charles, Promoted to Glory on April 6, 1995. Precious memories of our beloved dad, granda and great granda. Too good to be forgotten. Dearly loved and always in our thoughts. Also, our beloved brother and uncle, Daniel Stuart McLean, Promoted to Glory on April 21, 2013. Much loved and sadly missed.

Until we meet again.

– Rene, Flora and families, Senga, Sean and Millie, Maureen and family at home and away

WILLIAMSON – In loving memory of a beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, George (Geordie), who died April 6, 2011.

Much missed.

– From Sylvia, Simon, Malcolm, Ross, Aimée and Lynne.