Stonefield extended another night, delaying Aray Bridge A83 closure

The A83 is set for a seventh night of closures at Stonefield, Tarbert after yet another problem forced contractors to carry on resurfacing work until Wednesday April 3.

A breakdown at a supply quarry on the evening of Tuesday April 2 – intended to be the final night of the 0ne kilometre project – forced the job into an extra day. The project, which started on March 24, was planned to take four nights but this was later extended to five then six nights. The latest delay takes the scheme to seven overnight closures.

The A83 will be closed between 7pm on Wednesday April 3 and 7am on Thursday April 4. Traffic will, however, be allowed through at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am, 4am and 6am.

A spokesman for Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘Motorists are encouraged to arrive prior to these times to ensure they are accommodated within the amnesty period. Local access and access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to once again apologise for the delays in completing the above works and thank the local community for their continued patience.’

The delay at Stonefield means that a planned project to repair a recently-laid stretch of tarmac at the Aray Bridge, Inveraray, will now happen on Thursday rather than Wednesday night.

The A83 will be closed to allow remedial work to be completed from 7pm on Thursday April 4 until 7am the following day. A lengthy diversion will be in place place via the A82, A85 and A819.

Access for public bus services and emergency vehicles will, however, be maintained during the closure period.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson explained the problem with the Aray Bridge section resurfaced just a few weeks ago: ‘Issues with the material were identified on the night it was laid, and in closely monitoring its performance since we have established that the material is suffering from premature failure.

‘While quality checks are undertaken as a matter of course during all works, there are a number of variable factors that can affect resurfacing materials, including the constituent materials, the temperature and weather conditions.

‘We are carrying out the resurfacing works at the very earliest opportunity and every effort is being made to minimise disruption to the local community.’