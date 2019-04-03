Leisure goes large for Argyll members

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Members of gyms and leisure centres in Argyll can now use similar facilities across the north and west of Scotland for free.

LiveArgyll, the trust which runs Argyll and Bute Council’s leisure centres, this week announced a new ‘Leisure Link Partnership’ with four other areas of Scotland.

Believed to be the first of its type in Scotland, LiveArgyll members can access gym, public swimming and fitness classes at leisure centres across the Highland region, Moray, The Western Isles and Orkney at no extra cost.

The partnership means that when working away from home or on holiday members from participating areas can use other centres as part of their home-based membership.

Chairman of Community Leisure UK and High Life Highland chief executive Ian Murray said: ‘I am delighted to see the Leisure Link Partnership come to fruition as we have been working on this project for some time with colleagues in Moray, The Western Isles, Orkney and Argyll and Bute.

‘We are constantly looking for ways to widen the services offered to High Life members and the Leisure Link Partnership is a major step forward enabling them and their family the flexibility to use their cards at one of the partnership sites at no extra cost.

‘We understand this to be the first multi-area reciprocal card scheme in Scotland.’

Kevin Anderson, general manager of LiveArgyll, said: ‘We are delighted to be part of this new partnership, which is an exciting addition to the new LiveArgyll low cost membership structure launched on April 1. We look forward to welcoming visitors from the four areas to our fantastic facilities.’