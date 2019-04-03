Befrienders are looking for volunteers

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Dochas Centre’s Befriending Service is looking for volunteers to join their team.

The group is called Circle of Friends and has been running for four years now, providing a much valued service for individuals who are feeling isolated or lonely and perhaps finding it difficult to get out and about.

Often there can be a carer who has concerns about their relative being on their own when they cannot be there and by providing the loved one the company of a befriender, the service offers them some much needed reassurance.

Ryan Taylor, the Circle of Friends co-ordinator receives many referrals for the service but, unfortunately, at this time there is a waiting list.

Circle of Friends operates across the Lochgilphead area and Ryan explains that befriending is an opportunity to give something back to the community through offering your time and commitment.

She says that all befrienders have stories of how it has made a positive difference to their lives, as well as to the person who is befriended.

If you are a compassionate, friendly, fun-loving individual and you feel that you could offer befriending support to someone in your spare time, then Ryan and Doris Linstead, the Dochas Centre manger, are holding two open afternoon sessions from 4-5pm on April 3 and 4 at the Dochas Carers Centre and would be happy to let you know more about the service and volunteering.

Some of the volunteers will also be there to share their experience. If you cannot come along but are interested in helping, please contact Ryan on 07899 242265 and Doris on 01546 600022 to have a chat.