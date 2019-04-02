Districts – week 13

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Kyles

The ‘New Road’ that runs from Loch Riddon to Tighnabruiach with be celebrated on its 50th anniversary.

The Heritage Club is planning to mark the occasion with an event by asking locals for their memories and information about the the building or opening of the road, or about the old road.

A notice from the Heritage Club said: ‘Anything at all, however small or unimportant it may seem for you, could help to recreate the atmosphere of that time.’

If you have any memories, photos or records that would be helpful, contact Sandy Hastings on 811304 or email hastingsargyll@gmail.com

Easdale

Photography enthusiasts on Easdale are invited to attend a number of two-day courses.

Colin McPherson of Easdale Experiences will be running the events with Adam Lee on Saturday June 29, Wednesday July 3, Saturday September 7 and Wednesday September 11.

Participants will be accommodated for three nights in two cottages on the island. Places are restricted to a maximum of six participants per course.

The courses, designed for photographers of any level, aim to teach how to weave photographs together to tell a story.

For more information, visit www.easdale-experiences.com/courses

Oban

Aircraft crashes to avoid birds

A pilot whose plane came off the runway at Oban Airport aborted take off after spotting low flying birds above the runway, says an air accident report.

None of the three people and the dog on board the private light aircraft were hurt in the crash, which happened on July 13 last year – all four got out before help arrived.

At that point, the indicated airspeed was above the normal take off speed said the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report.

The 15-year-old plane failed to stop, overran the runway and struck the airfield’s boundary fence at about five knots before ending up in bushes just before the shoreline.

The pilot told the investigation, in his view, the aircraft performance was ‘very poor’ at lift off so when he saw the birds ahead he became concerned the plane would not be able to climb above them and decided to stop.

Taynuilt

Special Olympics gold

A 27-year-old woman from Taynuilt has accomplished her goal of winning a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi.

Rosa Huntington, from Bonawe Home Farm, won the Mini Javelin competition after throwing 13.62 metres.

Rosa joined the Special Olympics in 2017 and speaking at the time, she said: ‘Being in the Special Olympics is absolutely fantastic. My dream has come true. I feel a much higher level of fulfilment. My ambition is winning gold.

‘I got into sport because one of the people running a special needs gym club that I used to attend, but which has now stopped has a particular interest in developing all ability athletics and encouraged me to join.’