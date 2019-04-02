Birthdays and Gaelic songs at the Inveraray Senior Citizens Club
On Wednesday March 20 the Inveraray Senior Citizens Wednesday Club met at Inveraray Primary School to be entertained by the very talented pupils.
The club was delighted to watch as the the children sang, performed some ballet dancing, recited poetry and played musical instruments.
The school Gaelic choir also sang and showed the audience the trophy they had won at the Mid Argyll Music Festival the previous day.
Following the visit to the school, the club enjoyed a delicious afternoon tea at the Loch Fyne Hotel.
Niall Iain MacLean and Peter MacArthur both celebrating milestone birthdays in March, and they were each presented with a birthday cake to mark the occasion. Niall Iain MacLean turned 90, with Peter MacArthur having turned 70.