Loch Fyne SAC members land trophies
A father and son won the top awards at Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club’s annual general meeting and prizegiving on Saturday March 23.
Ardrishaig angler Robert MacBrayne was crowned Boat Champion while his son Steven, also from the village, picked up the Shore Champion trophy.
The award ceremony is the culmination of numerous competitions throughout the year, including events as far afield as Stornoway and Portpatrick.
Results:
Boat Champion: Robert MacBrayne
Runner up: Nikki Thompson
Shore Champion: Steven MacBrayne
Heaviest Boat Fish: Nikki Thompson
Heaviest Shore Fish: Steven MacBrayne
Best Specimen : Nikki Thompson
Christmas Competition: James Smith
Pairs: Robert MacBrayne and Ronnie McGinty
Triples: Robert MacBrayne, John Byrne and Jim Smith
PIC:
Robert and Steven MacBrayne. no_a13lochfynesac01
Trophy winners. no_a13lochfynesac02