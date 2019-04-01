Integration Joint Board approves 2019-20 budget proposals

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Argyll and Bute Integration Joint Board (IJB) has approved the 2019-20 budget proposals for the Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).

The proposals outline that the total estimated budget for the HSCP is £276.327m and that savings of £6.794m will have to be made to deliver a balanced budget for the 2019-20 financial year.

Kirsty Flanagan, interim chief financial officer, said: ‘I am pleased the Integration Joint Board has today (Wednesday March 27) approved the Health and Social Care Partnership’s budget proposals for 2019-20. By endorsing these proposals, this will deliver a balanced budget for the HSCP in financial year 2019-20.

‘The approval of the budget proposals and our aim of achieving a balanced budget will also provide reassurance to the public, staff and our stakeholders that the HSCP is determined to work within our budget.

‘There are a number of recommended savings within the budget proposals which total £6.794m, all of which are in line with the strategic objectives of the HSCP and senior managers will now work towards delivering these within the allocated timescale.

‘It is also important to highlight there is still a significant estimated budget gap over the following two financial years (2020-21, 2021-22) and work will need to start immediately on identifying savings proposals to balance the budget for these two years.’