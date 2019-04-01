Extra A83 closures loom amid BEAR Scotland ‘operational issues’

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Problems mounted for BEAR Scotland as a resurfacing job near Tarbert was delayed for yet another day – while tarmac laid last month at Inveraray has ‘an issue with durability’ and needs repair.

Work to resurface a kilometre-long stretch of the A83 at Stonefield, Tarbert, started on March 24 and was originally planned to take four nights – later extended to five nights due to ‘operational issues’.

Trunk road management company BEAR Scotland has now announced that this project is to be extended for a further night. Forecast inclement weather on Monday April 1 means that the work should be completed overnight on Tuesday April 2.

An overnight closure of the A83 at Stonefield will be required between 7pm-7am, with temporary road openings or ‘amnesties’ at 8pm, 9pm, 10pm, 12 midnight, 2am, 4am and 6am. Motorists are encouraged to arrive prior to these times to ensure they are accommodated within the amnesty period. Local access and access for emergency services will be maintained at all times.

BEAR Scotland has also revealed that workers will need to return to recently completed surfacing on the A83 at the Aray Bridge, Inveraray, carried out in mid March.

The company said its ‘teams have identified an issue with the durability of the material used to complete the improvements at this location’.

The trunk road will need to be closed overnight on Wednesday April 3, between 7pm and 7am, to carry out a repair. During the closure period traffic will be diverted via the A82, A85 and A819.

The company stressed that the repair will be carried out ‘at no cost to the public purse’.

Once surfacing improvements at Stonefield and the Aray Bridge are complete, work will take place between Shira and Inveraray on Friday April 5 for one day, 7am until 7pm.

The A83 will remain open during the improvements at Shira to Inveraray with a 10mph convoy in place for safety.

Eddie Ross of BEAR Scotland said: ‘Our teams have been working hard to complete the ongoing surfacing improvements at Stonefield, however operational complications have meant that the project has had to be extended a further night to Tuesday April 2 to allow teams to complete the surfacing in the area.

‘Additionally, our teams have noted an issue with the new material used during the Inveraray Bridge surfacing which was carried out earlier in March which is likely to lead to the new road material deteriorating quicker than anticipated, therefore a repair is required to address this as soon as possible at no additional cost to the public purse.

‘We’re aware that these closures were not originally scheduled, however we’re doing all we can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible and keep any disruption to road users to a minimum wherever we can.

‘We thank road users and the local community for their patience while we work to complete the last phases of the A83 surfacing improvements and encourage them to check Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information.’